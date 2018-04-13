House That Completely Burned Out Two Years Ago Selling For $800,000

Silicon Valley out in California is not the place you want to go to for cheap housing.

With the technology boom as it is, property is INCREDIBLY expensive, especially as you get closer to the hub of business centers. Case in point, this wonderful house in San Jose that just hit the market. It pretty much burned to a crisp two years ago. It's a miracle the thing is still standing to be honest. But, this house is close to Google's proposed Google Village, where they plan to build new offices, research sites, and retail shops. So suddenly, this listing could become a hot commodity.

The asking price for this burned out shell of a house? $800,000. Realtor Holly Barr told KTVU, "They did leave it standing so you can remodel it versus tearing it down. You save a lot of money when you can leave a wall up and do a remodel versus a complete teardown." (Oh good!) The surrounding 5,800 square foot lot is why the asking price is so high for burnt rubble, but Barr insists she received inquiries from potential buyers within hours of posting the ad, and she expects it to sell within a couple of days.

Totally worth it, right?

Via Gizmodo