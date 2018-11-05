Christmas Family Pajamas?

November 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Family on Christmas. Happy Child.

Photo: Mary Katherine Wynn/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

If matching Holiday Season pajamas for your whole family sounds like the perfect goofy thing for you and your's to do this year, Women's Health reports Target may have what you're looking for!

If you're a fan of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, Harry Potter, candy-cane, elves, or reindeer, those are just a few choices to cover your body and bum with this Christmas.  

Target may just have a hit on their hands.

Click HERE for more info, and the Mickey Mouse Family Pajama Pants Collection looks about right for me... :).

 

 

 

Target Christmas Family Pajamas
Christmas Family Pajamas
Christmas PJs
Target

