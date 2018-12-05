How About An Ugly Christmas Dress!?

December 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Christmas beautiful brunette bride woman in white wedding dress having fun on the table over colorful red background

Photo: Guasor/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Move over ugly Christmas sweaters! There's a new sense of ugly Holiday Season fashion!

Bustle reports Target has released a line of Ugly Holiday Dresses.

Whether you're going to a Christmas party, or simply having your own little Holiday Season soiree, one of these may be exactly what you need to take yourself to a new level Christmas-crazy!

11 different styles to choose from, including: 

  • Ugly Elf Dress
  • Santa Ugly Christmas Dress
  • Ugly Snowman Dress
  • Ugly Christmas Toy Soldier Dress
  • Ugly Christmas Gingerbread House Dress
  • Ugly Christmas Candy Cane Striped Dress
  • Ugly Christmas Cozy Fireplace Dress
  • Ugly Hanukkah Dress
  • Christmas Candy Cane Dress
  • Christmas Toy Soldier Dress
  • Elf Dress with Tulle (perfect for Will Farrell... :)

All priced below $40.

Now you're thinking, "what shoes would I wear with it?" Good question! Ask Rebekah Black or our Midday Personality JennyQ. I'd show up in Skeckers, and without the dress. lol!

Make it festive! Make it fun! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Ugly Christmas Dresses
Target Ugly Christmas Dresses

