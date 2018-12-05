How About An Ugly Christmas Dress!?

Move over ugly Christmas sweaters! There's a new sense of ugly Holiday Season fashion!

Bustle reports Target has released a line of Ugly Holiday Dresses.

Whether you're going to a Christmas party, or simply having your own little Holiday Season soiree, one of these may be exactly what you need to take yourself to a new level Christmas-crazy!

11 different styles to choose from, including:

Ugly Elf Dress

Santa Ugly Christmas Dress

Ugly Snowman Dress

Ugly Christmas Toy Soldier Dress

Ugly Christmas Gingerbread House Dress

Ugly Christmas Candy Cane Striped Dress

Ugly Christmas Cozy Fireplace Dress

Ugly Hanukkah Dress

Christmas Candy Cane Dress

Christmas Toy Soldier Dress

Elf Dress with Tulle (perfect for Will Farrell... :)

All priced below $40.

Now you're thinking, "what shoes would I wear with it?" Good question! Ask Rebekah Black or our Midday Personality JennyQ. I'd show up in Skeckers, and without the dress. lol!

Make it festive! Make it fun! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!