How Did This Sofa End Up In A TREE!?

It's a good question that probably has an interesting answer!

WABC-TV reports New Yorkers are aiming their eyes up a tree in Manhattan, where a sofa is sitting... approx. 25ft. in the air... hangin' like it just don't care!

So there’s a couch in a tree on the Upper West Side #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/YaMi343DFR — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 28, 2019

Guesses are flowin' as to how the couch got goin' up the tree for the Upper West Side to see.

Wonder how long it'll be before a furniture company tags it with a banner that reads, "We'll Deliver Anywhere!"