How Did This Sofa End Up In A TREE!?

January 29, 2019
Blake Powers
Young man lifting up sofa or couch

Photo: Diana Eller/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

It's a good question that probably has an interesting answer!

WABC-TV reports New Yorkers are aiming their eyes up a tree in Manhattan, where a sofa is sitting... approx. 25ft. in the air... hangin' like it just don't care!

Guesses are flowin' as to how the couch got goin' up the tree for the Upper West Side to see.

Wonder how long it'll be before a furniture company tags it with a banner that reads, "We'll Deliver Anywhere!"

 

 

 

Tags: 
New York
Manhattan
Upper West Side
Sofa High In Manhattan NY Tree
Sofa In Tree

