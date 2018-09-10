This Is What Most Employees Want At Work

One of today's major challenges companies face is keeping employees happy on the job.

Harvard Business Review reports a survey of 1,614 U.S. workers by HR advisory firm Future Workplace titled "The Employee Experience", reveals fad comforts including cafeterias, fitness centers and on-site childcare... are NOT what the majority of workers want to be happy on the job.

The #1 desired work-place perk... is natural light!

47% of employees revealed feeling tired from the lack of natural light at work

43% of employees reveal feeling gloomy due to a lack of natural light at work

This really makes sense, because sunlight provides natural vitamin D and most people feel better seeing outside, versus a padded cubicle wall.

Workers in offices with natural light reported a 63% drop in headaches, 56% drop in drowsiness and a 51% drop in eyestrain incidents.

Good to know modern office buildings often have more windows, and that trend needs to continue.

