This Is What Most Employees Want At Work

September 10, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Brunette in a corner conference room. Modern office with huge windows and amazing New York panoramic view.
Categories: 
Blake Powers

One of today's major challenges companies face is keeping employees happy on the job.

Harvard Business Review reports a survey of 1,614 U.S. workers by HR advisory firm Future Workplace titled "The Employee Experience", reveals fad comforts including cafeterias, fitness centers and on-site childcare... are NOT what the majority of workers want to be happy on the job.

The #1 desired work-place perk... is natural light!

  • 47% of employees revealed feeling tired from the lack of natural light at work
  • 43% of employees reveal feeling gloomy due to a lack of natural light at work

This really makes sense, because sunlight provides natural vitamin D and most people feel better seeing outside, versus a padded cubicle wall.

Workers in offices with natural light reported a 63% drop in headaches, 56% drop in drowsiness and a 51% drop in eyestrain incidents.

Good to know modern office buildings often have more windows, and that trend needs to continue.

 

 

Tags: 
Harvard Business Review
Future Workplace
Most Employee Wanted Workplace Feature
Keeping Employees Happy
How To Keep Employees Happy
Fad Workplace Perks