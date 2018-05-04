How Many Americans Wear Jeans Most Of The Week and What Brand Is Preferred?

Jeans are such an integral part of American culture and Morning Consult reports a new survey shows Americans are wearing jeans more and more!

Here are some stats:

52% of Americans wear jeans most of the week

22% of Americans wear jeans e-v-e-r-y day

Favorite brands of jeans for Americans are : Levi's , Lee, Wranglers, Gap and American Eagle Outfitters (in that order)

53% of American men buy Levi's

45% of American women buy Levi's

54% of Republicans wear jeans at least 4 days per week

50% of Democrats wear jeans at least 4 days per week

More details, HERE.

Enjoy a comfortable pair of jeans this weekend!