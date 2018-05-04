How Many Americans Wear Jeans Most Of The Week and What Brand Is Preferred?
May 4, 2018
Jeans are such an integral part of American culture and Morning Consult reports a new survey shows Americans are wearing jeans more and more!
Here are some stats:
- 52% of Americans wear jeans most of the week
- 22% of Americans wear jeans e-v-e-r-y day
- Favorite brands of jeans for Americans are : Levi's, Lee, Wranglers, Gap and American Eagle Outfitters (in that order)
- 53% of American men buy Levi's
- 45% of American women buy Levi's
- 54% of Republicans wear jeans at least 4 days per week
- 50% of Democrats wear jeans at least 4 days per week
More details, HERE.
Enjoy a comfortable pair of jeans this weekend!