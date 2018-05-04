Cash, money is in the pocket of blue jeans

How Many Americans Wear Jeans Most Of The Week and What Brand Is Preferred?

May 4, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

Jeans are such an integral part of American culture and Morning Consult reports a new survey shows Americans are wearing jeans more and more!

Here are some stats:

  • 52% of Americans wear jeans most of the week
  • 22% of Americans wear jeans e-v-e-r-y day
  • Favorite brands of jeans for Americans are : Levi's, Lee, Wranglers, Gap and American Eagle Outfitters (in that order)
  • 53% of American men buy Levi's
  • 45% of American women buy Levi's
  • 54% of Republicans wear jeans at least 4 days per week
  • 50% of Democrats wear jeans at least 4 days per week

More details, HERE

Enjoy a comfortable pair of jeans this weekend!

 

Tags: 
American Jeans
Americans Wear Jeans A Lot
Levi's
Lee
Wrangler
Gap
American Eagle Outfitters
Types of Blue Jeans