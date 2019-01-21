Huey Lewis & The News Sign with BMG and Will Release New Material Soon

January 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Huey Lewis

Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Remember this May 7, 2018 story on Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis & The News, concerning a hearing issue he was struck with in Dallas in March of 2018...

Now, Rolling Stone reports Huey Lewis & The News have signed with BMG and have a new album on the way, to which Huey says...

Lewis said in a statement. “We’re equally excited to be with BMG, whose reputation as a ‘music-first’ label precedes them admirably.”

No word if the music for their new album, which is due in the spring, was done before his hearing loss or after. What is known is the album will be their first in 18 years, of all original songs, according to BMG

Best wishes to Huey for a full recovery and major success with their new album!

Tags: 
Huey Lewis & The News
Huey Lewis
Huey Lewis & The News New Album
BMG

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes