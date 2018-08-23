Hugo Boss To Release "The Boss x Michael Jackson Collection"

Here's more proof of how cyclical music and fashion is.

Michael Jackson would have been 60 on Aug. 29, and in honor of The King Of Pop, Hugo Boss will release an updated version of Jackson's iconic white suit, from his 1982 album, Thriller.

The Boss x Michael Jackson collection features a suit made from lightweight twill with a slightly slimmer 3-button cuff jacket, pants with less pleats, and 3 unisex t-shirts. One washed cotton jersey tee created by Graham Dolphin features the album cover of Thriller and messages from Michael Jackson's fans. An additional design includes a silhouette of Michael's classid dance pose.

The Boss x Michael Jackson collection will be debut in Hugo Boss stores, worldwide, Wed. Aug. 29.

More details via The Hollywood Reporter.