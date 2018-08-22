Hulu To Revive "Veronica Mars." Creator Rob Thomas And Kristen Bell To Return!
August 22, 2018
Veronica Mars is back!
For several months, the streaming service Hulu has been working with creators and producers to revive the 2004 television series. Creator Rob Thomas is on board, along with Kristen Bell, who portrayed Mars, a high school student turned successful amateur sleuth after her best friend was murdered.
After a successful online campaign, a Veronica Mars movie was released in 2014.
The details of the series need to be finalized, but rest assured, look our for Veronica Mars soon!
Via People