I-30 In Ft. Worth: CLOSED TONIGHT!

NBC 5 reports all main lanes on I-30 at Chapel Creek Blvd. in Ft. Worth will close for construction from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow/Friday.

In addition the Chapel Creek Blvd. bridge will be closed.

The two lane Chapel Creek Blvd. bridge is in the process of being replaced with 2 new bridges that include 2 lanes each direction, plus dedicated turn lanes.

During this closure, drIvers will be diverted onto the frontage roads.