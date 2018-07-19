I-30 In Ft. Worth: CLOSED TONIGHT!
July 19, 2018
NBC 5 reports all main lanes on I-30 at Chapel Creek Blvd. in Ft. Worth will close for construction from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow/Friday.
In addition the Chapel Creek Blvd. bridge will be closed.
The two lane Chapel Creek Blvd. bridge is in the process of being replaced with 2 new bridges that include 2 lanes each direction, plus dedicated turn lanes.
During this closure, drIvers will be diverted onto the frontage roads.