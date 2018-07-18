I-30 Roadwork Tomorrow/Thursday - The Weekend To Close Many Lanes In Mesquite

If you or someone you know is in the Mesquite area and will likely need to use I-30, between TOMORROW/THURSDAY night and early MONDAY morning, plan ahead for the following

NBC 5 reports via TxDot, Eastbound I-30 from west of Gus Thomasson Rd. to east of North Galloway Ave. will have multiple lanes CLOSED for concrete pavement repair.

Road crews will be busy at the following times:

7 p.m. TOMORROW/THURSDAY to 3 a.m. FRIDAY

7 p.m. FRIDAY - 3 a.m. MONDAY

TxDot told NBC 5 the ramp that connects Northbound I-635 to Eastbound I-30 will be OPEN, however construction delays could occur.