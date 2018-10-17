Road Buckling At I-35 North In Carrollton Causes Lane Closures at Crosby Road

Heads-up if you drive I-35 North near Crosby Rd!

A buckling stretch of I-35 North near Crosby Road caused multiple crashes yesterday, including a Carrollton Police vehicle responding to those accidents.

According to Carrollton Police...

AVOID I-35 Northbound in Carrollton! The highway surface has separated at Crosby, triggering several serious accidents. One responding squad car also hit, officer not injured. @TxDOT is en route to repair. Only right lane gets through right now. pic.twitter.com/JunV1HQAjb — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) October 17, 2018

The road problems created traffic issues this morning in that area, due to only the right lane being open.

Carrollton Police have also posted this morning what could continue for a while until repairs can be done.

Prepare for possibility of NB I-35 through Carrollton to remain reduced to one lane near Crosby through Wednesday morning rush hour. @TxDOT telling us it’s difficult to say how long repairs will take after highway surface separated. #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/bwgy4nUTIE — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) October 17, 2018

