Road Buckling At I-35 North In Carrollton Causes Lane Closures at Crosby Road

October 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Heads-up if you drive I-35 North near Crosby Rd!

A buckling stretch of I-35 North near Crosby Road caused multiple crashes yesterday, including a Carrollton Police vehicle responding to those accidents.

 According to Carrollton Police...

The road problems created traffic issues this morning in that area, due to only the right lane being open.

Carrollton Police have also posted this morning what could continue for a while until repairs can be done.

Plan ahead, have your headlights on when it's raining, and use your signals.

