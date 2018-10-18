I-35 Carrollton Lanes Reopen: TxDot Doing Pothole Repair 24-Hours Per Day

The extensive North Texas clouds, rain, occasional fog, and cooler temps, are not only draining on your senses, but draining on TxDOT.

Yesterday, 98.7K-LUV reported via NBC 5 that I-35 northbound pavement at Crosby Rd. in Carrollton had buckled Tuesday evening, causing multiple accidents, including one with a Carrollton police officer who was en-route to a crash. All but one lane of I-35 at Crosby Rd. was shut-down.

This is the 2nd time in a week in which rain has caused road damage in the area. A week ago today, a chunk of road separated from I-35 north, south of the Whitlock/Sandy Lake exit, leaving a pothole, which damaged several driver's tires.

NBC 5 reports repairs on I-35 in Carrollton were made, and as of yesterday afternoon, all lanes reopened. However, TxDot reports crews are working 24-hours per day to repair other North Texas potholes, with over 100 filled the past few days.

Taking into consideration sister station KRLD 1080 Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff's forecast for more rain through Saturday, TxDot may have much more work ahead.

Slow down, look ahead, keep your headlights on when cloudy and/or raining, make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition, and be prepared for more possible road damage.