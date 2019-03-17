98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers To Host "I Am A Story Teller Foundation" Gala & Concert/Dance Fundraisers

In 2009, Pastor Russell "Butch" Diwa, Senior Pastor at Biblical Community Church (BCC) in Richardson, was diagnosed with cystic ameloblastoma, a benign tumor growing in his lower jaw. By 2013, Pastor Butch required multiple surgeries, was unable to speak clearly for many months, and his only sustenance for 3 years, was a liquid diet.

In March of 2014, Biblical Community Church (BCC) members Ronnie and Victoria Reyes were concerned about Pastor Butch's mounting medical bills and began selling T-shirts to raise more funds, which led them to think there had to be a better way to help Pastor Butch, and other Christian ministers and workers in similar situations. Soon, they connected with fellow BCC members concerning their vision and on April 4, 2014, the I AM A Story Teller Foundation began.

Video of I AM a Storyteller

Pastor Butch Diwa continues with BCC. Plus, he is actively involved with the I AM A Story Teller Foundation.

Having known Pastor Butch for around 4 years now, he recently asked me to host the I AM A Story Teller Foundation fundraisers, which I am proud to! The I AM A Story Teller Foundation is now helping bring medical assistance to other financially challenged Christian ministers and workers.

The I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala and the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert (and dance), will feature an internationally-known musical lineup, lead by...

Photo: courtesy of Kevin Flournoy

Music Director Kevin Flournoy... a producer, keyboardist, songwriter and arranger who has worked with American Idol, (3) time Grammy Award winners The Pointer Sisters, Hillary Duff, Jamie Foxx, plus Jazz greats Larry Carlton, Boney James, and Norman Brown, just to name a few. Kevin earned his B.A. in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Music Science & Technology at the University of California San Diego.

Photo: Braylon Lacy

Braylon Lacy ... has an impressive resume which includes working with Prince, (13) time Grammy Award winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin, (5) time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan, (4) time Grammy Award winning Jazz great Wynton Marsalis, plus Dallas' own actress (The Cidar House Rules, House of D) and Grammy, BET, American Music, Soul Train and MTV Video Music award winning artist, Erykah Badu. Braylon spent his high school years at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in downtown Dallas, plus studied music at Weatherford College and the University of North Texas.

Photo: courtesy of Jason "JT" Thomas

Jason "JT" Thomas ... is a (3) time Grammy Award winner who is highly respected and sought out by a myriad of artists due to his proficiency in a wide array of musical genres. His credits include working with (7) time Grammy Award winning gospel and R&B great CeCe Winans, (3) time Grammy Award winning jazz/funk collective Snarky Puppy, (2) time Grammy Award winner Jazz composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Marcus Miller, plus 2012 American Idol winner Pop rock/Folk artist and actor Phillip Phillips Jr. Jason "JT" Thomas is from Weatherford, TX.

Photo: courtesy of Ner de Leon

Ner de Leon ... has been playing sax since age 8, comes from a long-line of musicians, and is also a record producer, working in the U.S. and the Phillippines. His unique style and sound, sets him apart from other players. In addition to his musical passion, Ner is passionate about helping others thru his Christian faith, and lives with his wife and family near Long Beach, CA.

The I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala: Friday April 5, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

Photo: courtesy of "I Am A Story Teller Foundation"

Live Music

Dancing

Auction

Buffet Dinner

formal attire

$125 per person or $1,000 for 10 person table

RSVP: Victoria Reyes - 214.208.8601 or Anna Maria Ramilo - 818.298.3909

The Grand Center - 300 Chisolm Place - Plano TX - 75075

Plus, the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert & Dance: Saturday April 6, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

"I Am A Story Teller Foundation" Concert & Dance Fundraiser - Sat April 6 2019

Live Music & DJ (Dancing)

Cash bar

Food Vendors (2)

Casual dress attire

V.I.P. Admission: $100 per person

General Admission: $45 per person

First come-First Served Basis

at The Grand Center - 300 Chisolm Place - Plano TX - 75075

Looking forward to seeing, meeting, and entertaining you, at the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala: Friday April 5, 2019, 7-10 p.m. and/or at the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert & Dance: Saturday April 6, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

God bless and thank you!