98.7K-LUV's Blake Powers To Host "I Am A Story Teller Foundation" Gala & Concert/Dance Fundraisers
In 2009, Pastor Russell "Butch" Diwa, Senior Pastor at Biblical Community Church (BCC) in Richardson, was diagnosed with cystic ameloblastoma, a benign tumor growing in his lower jaw. By 2013, Pastor Butch required multiple surgeries, was unable to speak clearly for many months, and his only sustenance for 3 years, was a liquid diet.
In March of 2014, Biblical Community Church (BCC) members Ronnie and Victoria Reyes were concerned about Pastor Butch's mounting medical bills and began selling T-shirts to raise more funds, which led them to think there had to be a better way to help Pastor Butch, and other Christian ministers and workers in similar situations. Soon, they connected with fellow BCC members concerning their vision and on April 4, 2014, the I AM A Story Teller Foundation began.
Pastor Butch Diwa continues with BCC. Plus, he is actively involved with the I AM A Story Teller Foundation.
Having known Pastor Butch for around 4 years now, he recently asked me to host the I AM A Story Teller Foundation fundraisers, which I am proud to! The I AM A Story Teller Foundation is now helping bring medical assistance to other financially challenged Christian ministers and workers.
The I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala and the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert (and dance), will feature an internationally-known musical lineup, lead by...
Music Director Kevin Flournoy... a producer, keyboardist, songwriter and arranger who has worked with American Idol, (3) time Grammy Award winners The Pointer Sisters, Hillary Duff, Jamie Foxx, plus Jazz greats Larry Carlton, Boney James, and Norman Brown, just to name a few. Kevin earned his B.A. in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Music Science & Technology at the University of California San Diego.
Braylon Lacy ... has an impressive resume which includes working with Prince, (13) time Grammy Award winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin, (5) time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan, (4) time Grammy Award winning Jazz great Wynton Marsalis, plus Dallas' own actress (The Cidar House Rules, House of D) and Grammy, BET, American Music, Soul Train and MTV Video Music award winning artist, Erykah Badu. Braylon spent his high school years at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in downtown Dallas, plus studied music at Weatherford College and the University of North Texas.
Jason "JT" Thomas ... is a (3) time Grammy Award winner who is highly respected and sought out by a myriad of artists due to his proficiency in a wide array of musical genres. His credits include working with (7) time Grammy Award winning gospel and R&B great CeCe Winans, (3) time Grammy Award winning jazz/funk collective Snarky Puppy, (2) time Grammy Award winner Jazz composer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Marcus Miller, plus 2012 American Idol winner Pop rock/Folk artist and actor Phillip Phillips Jr. Jason "JT" Thomas is from Weatherford, TX.
Ner de Leon ... has been playing sax since age 8, comes from a long-line of musicians, and is also a record producer, working in the U.S. and the Phillippines. His unique style and sound, sets him apart from other players. In addition to his musical passion, Ner is passionate about helping others thru his Christian faith, and lives with his wife and family near Long Beach, CA.
The I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala: Friday April 5, 2019, 7-10 p.m.
- Live Music
- Dancing
- Auction
- Buffet Dinner
- formal attire
- $125 per person or $1,000 for 10 person table
- RSVP: Victoria Reyes - 214.208.8601 or Anna Maria Ramilo - 818.298.3909
- The Grand Center - 300 Chisolm Place - Plano TX - 75075
Plus, the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert & Dance: Saturday April 6, 2019, 7-10 p.m.
- Live Music & DJ (Dancing)
- Cash bar
- Food Vendors (2)
- Casual dress attire
- V.I.P. Admission: $100 per person
- General Admission: $45 per person
- First come-First Served Basis
- at The Grand Center - 300 Chisolm Place - Plano TX - 75075
Looking forward to seeing, meeting, and entertaining you, at the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Gala: Friday April 5, 2019, 7-10 p.m. and/or at the I AM A Story Teller Foundation Jazz Concert & Dance: Saturday April 6, 2019, 7-10 p.m.
God bless and thank you!