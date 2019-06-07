Reviews: "Dark Phoenix", "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and "Late Night"

Dark Phoenix - Rated PG-13

In Dark Phoenix, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Video of Dark Phoenix | Final Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Critics: "Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results. 23% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my long-trusted sources tell me this... should have n-e-v-e-r made it to theaters and went straight to video! Sophie Turner shows more potential, but can't save it, and neither can you. Walmart will even have trouble selling it! Yeah.... the absolute worst of the franchise. 1 of 5 stars

The Secret Life of Pets 2 - Rated PG

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016's blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax).

Video of The Secret Life of Pets 2 Final Trailer (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, "The Secret Life of Pets 2 doesn't teach its animated stars any new narrative tricks -- but for fans of the original, this funny, energetic sequel should still satisfy. 56% Like."

Blake: the voices of Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet and Jenny Slate, are the best part of this animated feature, and story... well. Otherwise, don't expect a lot, and you'll be glad your expectations were realistic. 2.5 of 5 stars.

Late Night - Rated R

Legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Video of Late Night Trailer #2 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart -- and just as many laughs. 79% LIKE."

Blake: those in-the-know tell me modern feminism, inclusiveness, and equality are addressed in this funny, fresh, and smartly scripted comedy drama with excellent performances by Emma Thompson, Mandy Kaling, Hugh Dancy and John Lithgow, just to name a few. This is the best new movie of the weekend and deserves to be seen! 4 of 5 stars!

Thanks for listening to 98.7KLUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s" and enjoy a new movie this weekend!