Want to WIN an HGTV 'Smart Home" Near Dallas? 

March 18, 2019
Imagine winning an HGTV 'smart home' built by Highland Homes in the Dallas suburb of Roanoke, that has the following:

  • 3,400 sq.ft.
  • 3 beds, 3.5 baths (master bedroom comes with hidden safe from Willa-Hide)
  • Sleep Number mattresses for each bedroom
  • (3) Keurig machines
  • (2) Echo Dots
  • office
  • playroom
  • media room
  • butler's pantry
  • patio with grilling area and movie screen
  • laundry room with dog-washing station and Kohler fixtures
  • above ground storm shelter from FamilySAFE
  • SkyTrak golf simulator in the garage
  • robotic lawnmower from Robomow
  • Logitech Harmony Hub TV and light fixture controller
  • zoned for Northwest ISD schools
  • located in Fairway Ranch, near State Highway 114 and I-35 West.
  • plus a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE in the garage

HGTV has been building 'smart homes' for over 10 years and you can see the 2019 HGTV Smart Home, HERE.

You may begin registering twice-per-day to win the HGTV Smart Home 2019 Giveaway, beginning 8 a.m. Wed. April 24, 2019, ending June 14, 2019, and you can sign up HERE to receive reminders to do so.

Click HERE to see more details about the house.

