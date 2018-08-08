Intoxicated Driver Covered In Pee and Poo Blames "Tito's Vodka" in "Florida: The Second Chance State" - Take 62

WJAX-TV reports twenty-year-old Gregory Johnson of St. Augustine FL was recently clocked doing 94 mph down a quiet state road near Jacksonville FL.

When police pulled behind Johnson with flashing lights, Johnson felt the need for more speed, and drove even faster!

Eventually, Gregory grew tired of the chase, pulled over at his home, and that's when police learned how nasty the situation actually was.

This is 20-year-old Gregory Johnson. He's accused of yelling expletives at deputies after leading them on a high speed pursuit on SR-207 in St.Johns County. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/xBuaut9N1Y — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) August 6, 2018

Johnson exited his vehicle... with his face covered in vomit... wearing pajamas soiled with pee and poo... and began hurling expletives at police, who learned Gregory had drank a liter of vodka.

Deputies say Johnson was clocked going 94 mph in a 45 mph zone and refused to pull over until he returned to his home on Bay Hawk Ln. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/aJYetU9lh5 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) August 6, 2018

Johnson told the officer, "Man, Tito's got me all [messed> up."

Gregory Johnson was charged with DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of liquor by a person under the age of 21.

"Florida: The Second Chance State" - make a mistake, move to or live in Florida, as there is often a good chance of getting a second one.