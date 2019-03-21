Hilary Duff, Husband and Daughter Startled By Intruder

Texas-born actress/singer Hilary Duff (upcoming The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Disney's Lizzie McGuire), her music-producer husband Matthew Koma, and their 4-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, were at their Beverly Hills home Tuesday night, and around 8:30 p.m., they saw a guy where he shouldn't be... in their backyard, as reported by TMZ.

Hilary and Matthew managed to scare the intruder into retreat before calling police, who found one of their window screens removed, but no entry had been made.

Police swept the area but to no avail. The intruder is still on the lose.

This isn't the first time such has happened at this house. In 2017 thieves broke through a door and stole thousands in jewelry from their home, without the alarm going off.

Time for a security upgrade!