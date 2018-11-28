Investigation Underway Into Death Of Radio & American Top 40 Icon Casey Kasem - Bitterness Continues In Family

November 28, 2018
Blake Powers
17 June 2014 - Hollywood, California - Casey Kasem Star. Flowers Adorn the Casey Kasem Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Four years after the death of Radio and American Top 40 icon Casey Kasem, an investigation is in progress and controversy continues among family members.

NBC News reports Gig Harbor Police are now investigating Casey's June 2014 death.

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey told NBC News, "We received information from the family that alleges the death to be wrongful and we are conducting an administrative review of that information. The case is being titled Death Investigation."

E! News has more details concerning the on-going feud between Casey Kasem's family members, HERE.

 

Tags: 
Casey Kasem
Casey Kasem's Death Controversy
American Top 40
radio

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes