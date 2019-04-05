Warrant Issued For Alleged Seller Of Fake Dallas Cowboys Play-off Tickets

April 5, 2019
Blake Powers
Dallas Cowboys Helmet

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Staff/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Earlier this year, NBC 5 told you about a DFW area couple who met a guy at the Irving Mall who advertised and claimed to have Dallas Cowboys Playoff tickets and was selling those for hundreds of dollars. In addition, another person said they met the same guy at an Applebee's location, and purchased tickets from him.  

The couple managed to get a video with the seller and when they went to AT&T Stadium to use the tickets, they were informed the tickets... were fakes. 

The video of the guy was circulated, thanks in part to NBC 5, and the man who allegedly sold the fake tickets, has been identified.

Irving Police have issued a warrant for 26-six-year-old Marco Aguilar of Downey, CA.

Now, it's just a matter of time before Marco will be playing phoney-ticket polo, in jail. 

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Irving Police
Face Dallas Cowboys Tickets Seller
Fake Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Warrant

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes