Warrant Issued For Alleged Seller Of Fake Dallas Cowboys Play-off Tickets

Earlier this year, NBC 5 told you about a DFW area couple who met a guy at the Irving Mall who advertised and claimed to have Dallas Cowboys Playoff tickets and was selling those for hundreds of dollars. In addition, another person said they met the same guy at an Applebee's location, and purchased tickets from him.

The couple managed to get a video with the seller and when they went to AT&T Stadium to use the tickets, they were informed the tickets... were fakes.

The video of the guy was circulated, thanks in part to NBC 5, and the man who allegedly sold the fake tickets, has been identified.

Irving Police have issued a warrant for 26-six-year-old Marco Aguilar of Downey, CA.

Now, it's just a matter of time before Marco will be playing phoney-ticket polo, in jail.