Irving TX Rated Worst In Top 100 U.S. Cities For Recreation

After comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 45 key indicators of recreation-friendliness, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.

The Top 10 are somewhat predictable:

10. Philadelphia, PA

9. Boise, ID

8. Tucson, AZ

7. Scottsdale, AZ

6. Atlanta, GA

5. Tampa, FL

4. Cincinnati, OH

3. San Diego, CA

2. Las Vegas, NV

#1 - Orlando Fl!

Texas-wise:

Arlington - 85

Plano - 82

Lubbock - 74

Garland - 71

Corpus Christi - 68

Ft. Worth - 62

Houston - 56

Laredo - 55

Dallas - 47

Austin - 43

San Antonio - 42

El Paso - 28

In the Top 100 list, at the bottom, with an overall ranking of #100... is Irving, TX.

Irving is ranked:

84th for Entertainment & Recreational Facilities

72nd for Costs

55th for Quality Of Parks

76th for Weather

Seems we need some of the positive North Texas growth to spread it's way to Irving.

