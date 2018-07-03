Irving TX Rated Worst In Top 100 U.S. Cities For Recreation
July 3, 2018
After comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 45 key indicators of recreation-friendliness, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.
The Top 10 are somewhat predictable:
10. Philadelphia, PA
9. Boise, ID
8. Tucson, AZ
7. Scottsdale, AZ
6. Atlanta, GA
5. Tampa, FL
4. Cincinnati, OH
3. San Diego, CA
2. Las Vegas, NV
#1 - Orlando Fl!
Texas-wise:
- Arlington - 85
- Plano - 82
- Lubbock - 74
- Garland - 71
- Corpus Christi - 68
- Ft. Worth - 62
- Houston - 56
- Laredo - 55
- Dallas - 47
- Austin - 43
- San Antonio - 42
- El Paso - 28
In the Top 100 list, at the bottom, with an overall ranking of #100... is Irving, TX.
Irving is ranked:
- 84th for Entertainment & Recreational Facilities
- 72nd for Costs
- 55th for Quality Of Parks
- 76th for Weather
Seems we need some of the positive North Texas growth to spread it's way to Irving.
Click WalletHub's 2018 Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.