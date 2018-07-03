Irving TX Rated Worst In Top 100 U.S. Cities For Recreation

July 3, 2018
After comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 45 key indicators of recreation-friendliness, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.

The Top 10 are somewhat predictable:

10. Philadelphia, PA

9. Boise, ID

8. Tucson, AZ

7. Scottsdale, AZ

6. Atlanta, GA

5. Tampa, FL

4. Cincinnati, OH

3. San Diego, CA

2. Las Vegas, NV

#1 - Orlando Fl!

Texas-wise:

  •  Arlington - 85
  • Plano - 82
  • Lubbock - 74
  • Garland - 71
  • Corpus Christi - 68
  • Ft. Worth - 62
  • Houston - 56
  • Laredo - 55
  • Dallas - 47
  • Austin - 43
  • San Antonio - 42
  • El Paso - 28

In the Top 100 list, at the bottom, with an overall ranking of #100... is Irving, TX.

Irving is ranked:

  • 84th for Entertainment & Recreational Facilities
  • 72nd for Costs
  • 55th for Quality Of Parks
  • 76th for Weather

Seems we need some of the positive North Texas growth to spread it's way to Irving. 

Click WalletHub's 2018 Best & Worst Cities For Recreation.

