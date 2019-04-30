Severe DFW Weather With Hail & Isolated Tornado Threat Possible

According to our sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD and Entercom Communications - DFW (our company) Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, we could have some severe weather today.

The one inhibiting factor for storms later today in DFW will be the "CAP". Storms WILL form in the West/North West this afternoon, but may weaken on approach after 5pm. If storms hold together, hail, wind, and an isolated tornado will be the threats. Any rain that affects us will end by midnight.

Chances for storms, (some severe), increase Wednesday afternoon and evening. Hail, wind, small tornado threat and flooding are the threats.

Your 98.7KLUV Jackson's Home & Garden Weather

Today/Tuesday: Breezy, morning Rain, late afternoon and evening storms possible (possibly severe). There is a HAIL, WIND and isolated TORNADO threat - High 82

Tonight: Rain tapering off, cloudy, windy, muggy - Low 68

Tomorrow/Wednesday: scattered strong to severe storms. There will be a HAIL, WIND, FLOODING, and isolated TORNADO threat - High 78

Bottom line, Prior Planning Prepares Positive Performance. Take precautions when possible. Protect your vehicle, outdoor pets, and anything else you value.