"James Bond" star Daniel Craig and Actress/Wife Rachel Weisz Expecting 1st Child Together

The New York Times reports James Bond star 50-year-old Daniel Craig and his wife of 7 years 48-year-old actress Rachel Weisz are expecting their 1st child as a couple.

Rachel has an 11-year-old son Henry with former partner director Darren Aronofsky. Daniel has a 25-year-old daughter named Ella, with actress Fiona Loudon.

Weisz told the New York Times, "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

On the subject of their marriage, Rachel warmly says, "I'm very happy being married"... "Very, very happy."

Congrats to Rachel, Daniel, and here's to their growing family. Cheers!