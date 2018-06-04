Janet Jackson Calls 9-1-1 For Police To Check On Her Son

June 4, 2018
ET reports Randy Jackson claims his sister Janet Jackson was contacted by the nanny who is helping her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana take care of their 1-year-old son Eissa, while staying at the Nobu Hotel. The nanny told Janet of her concern for the welfare of Eissa, due to Wissam's alleged actions. Randy told ET the nanny was "terrified by his behaviorand locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.” 

The Malibu County Sherrif's Office responded to a 9-1-1 call Saturday night from Janet Jackson, just before 10pm. 

TMZ reports their police sources saying Janet spoke of her concern of Wissam using drugs around Eissa. Police checked on Wissam, Eissa, and found neither in danger. TMZ sources say police told Wissam and Janet to handle the matter civilly. 

Best wishes to Janet, Wissam and Eissa for a peaceful resolution.

