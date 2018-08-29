Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson on His 60th B'day
August 29, 2018
Michael Jackson would have been 60 today, and to commemorate the occasion, sister Janet Jackson collaborated with Kwaylon Rogers to create a video homage to Michael, a take-off of his 1992 music video "Remember The Time" which co-starred Eddie Murphy, Magic Johnson, and the late David Bowie's model/wife, Iman.
After 1 day of rehearsal, the video homage was filmed with director/actor Diamond Batiste behind the camera, plus Kwaylon and King Bach playing dancers, hoping for Janet's approval.
Click HERE to see a clip of the video.
Happy birthday Michael Jackson!