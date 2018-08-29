Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson on His 60th B'day

Michael Jackson would have been 60 today, and to commemorate the occasion, sister Janet Jackson collaborated with Kwaylon Rogers to create a video homage to Michael, a take-off of his 1992 music video "Remember The Time" which co-starred Eddie Murphy, Magic Johnson, and the late David Bowie's model/wife, Iman.

Video of Michael Jackson - Remember The Time (Official Video)

After 1 day of rehearsal, the video homage was filmed with director/actor Diamond Batiste behind the camera, plus Kwaylon and King Bach playing dancers, hoping for Janet's approval.

Happy birthday Michael Jackson!