Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson on His 60th B'day

August 29, 2018
Aug 5, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Janet Jackson performs at American Airlines Arena

Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jackson would have been 60 today, and to commemorate the occasion, sister Janet Jackson collaborated with Kwaylon Rogers to create a video homage to Michael, a take-off of his 1992 music video "Remember The Time" which co-starred Eddie Murphy, Magic Johnson, and the late David Bowie's model/wife, Iman.

After 1 day of rehearsal, the video homage was filmed with director/actor Diamond Batiste behind the camera, plus Kwaylon and King Bach playing dancers, hoping for Janet's approval.

Click HERE to see a clip of the video.

Happy birthday Michael Jackson!

 

