Janet Jackson To Release NEW Album!

Billboard reports Janet Jackson's comeback not only includes a major world tour, but a new album!

Janet has teamed with Latin reggae supestar "Daddy Yankee" for the single, "Made For Now", which will be available tonight after midnight on streaming services.

JJ's new album comes from her own label, Rhythm Nation.

Jackson says there will be m-a-n-y singles and videos released in connection with the new album throughout the remainder of the year.

Look for Janet, Friday/tomorrow night, on MTV's TRAL AM.