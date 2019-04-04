Will Jason "Aquaman" Momoa Return To "Game Of Thrones"?

April 4, 2019
Blake Powers
'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports last night at HBO's NYC party to celebrate season 8 of Game of Thrones, in addition to cast members Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner (plus fiance Joe Jonas), Gregor "The Mountain" Cleganem and lots of other celebs, Game Of Thrones Season 1 co-star Jason ("Aquaman") Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet, showed up!

Rumors have been circulating that HBO would somehow revive Momoa's Game of Thrones character "Khal Drogo", who died in the season 1 finale. Well, after all, it is a fantasy program, and after Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) resurrection, anything is possible.

For fans of Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones and/or Aquaman, Momoa thought it best, to put rumors to rest.

Momoa appreciates how Emilia Clarke's character "Khaleesi" (his wife in the program) has grown strong and says the "Khal Drogo" character simply doesn't fit with the story anymore. Bottom line, rest in peace "Khal Drogo". Let the rumor rest the same.

 

 

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Jason Momoa
Lisa Bonet
Peter Dinklage
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas
Gregor Clegane

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes