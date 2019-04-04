Will Jason "Aquaman" Momoa Return To "Game Of Thrones"?

TMZ reports last night at HBO's NYC party to celebrate season 8 of Game of Thrones, in addition to cast members Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner (plus fiance Joe Jonas), Gregor "The Mountain" Cleganem and lots of other celebs, Game Of Thrones Season 1 co-star Jason ("Aquaman") Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet, showed up!

Rumors have been circulating that HBO would somehow revive Momoa's Game of Thrones character "Khal Drogo", who died in the season 1 finale. Well, after all, it is a fantasy program, and after Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) resurrection, anything is possible.

For fans of Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones and/or Aquaman, Momoa thought it best, to put rumors to rest.

Momoa appreciates how Emilia Clarke's character "Khaleesi" (his wife in the program) has grown strong and says the "Khal Drogo" character simply doesn't fit with the story anymore. Bottom line, rest in peace "Khal Drogo". Let the rumor rest the same.