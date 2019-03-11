"Beverly Hills 90210", "Days Of Our Lives" and "Santa Barbara" Co-star Jed Allan Has Died
Jed Allan, who's 60 year acting career includes his best known roles as "Rush Sanders" (father to Beverly Hills 90201 Ian Ziering's "Steve Sanders"), "Don Craig" in Days Of Our Lives, "C.C. Capwell" in Santa Barbara, plus appearances on Walker, Texas Ranger, Port Charles, and CHiPs, just to name a few, passed away Saturday evening, peacefully, and surrounded by family, at his Palm Desert CA (near Palm Springs) home, according to Desert Sun.
Allan's son Rick Brown posted on The Official Jed Allan Fan Facebook page, "So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook."
Beverly Hills 90201 co-star Ian Ziering posted this.
So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed. #ripjedallan
Jed's Santa Barbara co-star A. Martinez posted this.
The actor Jed Allan walked on yesterday. Among his many unforgettable roles was that of CC Capwell, the powerful patriarch around whom the tempests of story swirled in NBC’s daytime drama Santa Barbara for many remarkable years. Jed was a pro’s pro in every sense, and an inspired artist in the moments when the red lights came on — he was fearless, and his work moved millions. I first met him in the early seventies, when his son Mitch Brown and I were cast mates on the TV series, The Cowboys. With his effervescent wife Toby at his side, he quietly asked me to keep a watchful eye out for Mitch, as it was his first gig. Jed was already a star by then, and he was as warm and articulate and charming as anyone I’d ever met. A decade later, when he came to Santa Barbara, the show finally began to find its eventually glorious stride. I LOVED working with him, as did everyone else who got the chance. Years later, he visited me backstage during the difficult run of a play I was doing — offered typically generous support — and then spoke of the loss of Toby, the love of his life, who had passed away shortly before, with literally no warning. (It was hard to imagine a human being missing another more...) In my dream, the two of them are dancing together again tonight — a great comfort to all who’ve known and loved them over the years. Condolences now to their wonderful sons, and gratitude to Jed for his unerring joy in the telling of stories, and for offering always the embrace of his massive heart. #JedAllan #ForceOfNature #TheFamilyYouChoose
Jed Allan was 84 and is survived by 3 sons from his late wife Toby Brown, who passed away in 2001.
Deepest condolences to Jed's family, friends and fans.