"Beverly Hills 90210", "Days Of Our Lives" and "Santa Barbara" Co-star Jed Allan Has Died

Jed Allan, who's 60 year acting career includes his best known roles as "Rush Sanders" (father to Beverly Hills 90201 Ian Ziering's "Steve Sanders"), "Don Craig" in Days Of Our Lives, "C.C. Capwell" in Santa Barbara, plus appearances on Walker, Texas Ranger, Port Charles, and CHiPs, just to name a few, passed away Saturday evening, peacefully, and surrounded by family, at his Palm Desert CA (near Palm Springs) home, according to Desert Sun.

Allan's son Rick Brown posted on The Official Jed Allan Fan Facebook page, "So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook."

On Dec. 20, 2011, Athenatious posted on their YouTube channel, a tribute to Jed Allan.

Video of To Follow Him -Jed Allan

Beverly Hills 90201 co-star Ian Ziering posted this.

Jed's Santa Barbara co-star A. Martinez posted this.

Jed Allan was 84 and is survived by 3 sons from his late wife Toby Brown, who passed away in 2001.

Deepest condolences to Jed's family, friends and fans.