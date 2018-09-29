Marty Balin - Co-Founder Of Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship and Solo Artist Has Died

In 1965, San Francisco's Marty Balin and Paul Kanter formed "Jefferson Airplane", a music psychedelic rock group which helped bring the "San Franciso Sound" music era to forefront with songs including "Comin' Back To Me" and "Somebody To Love." Marty was one of it's vocalists, and the group helped make music history by playing the legendary 1967 Monterey Pop Festival and the 1969 Woodstock music festival.

Marty eventually left the group, returning in 1974 when they became more commercially successful as "Jefferson Starship", and that's when the hits began!

1975 - "Miracles" - #3 on Billboard's Hot 100

Video of Jefferson Starship - Miracles

1976- "With Your Love" - #12 on Billboard's Hot 100

Video of Jefferson Starship: With Your Love

1978 - "Count One Me" - #8 on Billboard's Hot 100

Video of Jefferson Starship - Count On Me

1978 - "Runaway" - #12 on Billboard's Hot 100

Video of Jefferson Starship - Runaway (1978)

In 1978, worn down from touring and possibly by conflicts with bandmate/singer Grace Slick, Balin eft the group again, for a solo career.

In 1981, Marty released his 1st solo album titled Balin, that produced (2) Top 40 hits, "Hearts" and "Atlanta Lady (Something About Your Love).

Video of Hearts - Marty Balin

Balin did a reunion album with Jefferson Airplane in 1989 plus a tour, and from there, continued his solo work.

In addition to music, Marty enjoyed painting, and painted many of the most influential musicians of the last half of the 20th century. His work can be seen at Marty Balin's Atelier, 130 King Fine Art in St. Augustine, Fl, which is his permanent signature collection gallery.

TMZ reports that on this past Thursday, Marty Balin passed away, at age 76.

Marty Balin leaves behind his wife, Susan Joy Balin, daughters Jennifer Edwards and Delaney Balin, plus Susan's daughters Rebekeh Geier and Moriah Geier.

Thank you Marty, for the moving music and entertainment.

Rest in peace.