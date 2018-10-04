Jennifer Garner Wants Private Judge To Finalize Divorce Asap

TMZ reports Jennifer Garner is TIRED of waiting!

Jennifer and Ben Affleck have been separated since June 2015, she filed for divorce in April of 2017, and now Garner has filed documents asking the judge in her divorce case to have it pulled from the court system and placed in the hands of a private judge, which can speed up handling the final details.

TMZ notes the primary reason for Jen's delay has been Ben's sobriety, as she did not want to finalize a custody agreement until he was clean/sober.

Ben is out of rehab, and Jen feels it's time to seek legal closure.

Best wishes to Jennifer and Ben.