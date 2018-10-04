Jennifer Garner Wants Private Judge To Finalize Divorce Asap

October 4, 2018
Blake Powers
March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jennifer Garner speaks on stage during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

TMZ reports Jennifer Garner is TIRED of waiting!

Jennifer and Ben Affleck have been separated since June 2015, she filed for divorce in April of 2017, and now Garner has filed documents asking the judge in her divorce case to have it pulled from the court system and placed in the hands of a private judge, which can speed up handling the final details.

TMZ notes the primary reason for Jen's delay has been Ben's sobriety, as she did not want to finalize a custody agreement until he was clean/sober.

Ben is out of rehab, and Jen feels it's time to seek legal closure.

Best wishes to Jennifer and Ben.

 

 

 

 

Jennifer Garner
ben affleck
divorce
Divorce Court