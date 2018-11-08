Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner are Finally Divorced

Never understimate the power of a private judge.

TMZ reports Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck submitted their final documents to an L.A. County Superior Court judge last week and and yesterday the judge wrapped it up and signed off for them.

TMZ reported neither Jen or Ben used a lawyer. Instead, they hired Laura Wasser to mediate their case.

No word on their property settlement. However, custody-wise, they will have joint custody of their 3 children.

In addition, Ben and Jennifer have agreed to montly co-parenting therapist meetings for the minimum of 6 months.

Hope Ben and Jen will find happiness and help their children have the same.