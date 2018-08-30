Jennifer Lawrence Private Photo Hacker Sentenced To Prison

TMZ reports in 2014, George Garofino and three other people were involved in the major celebrity hacking scandal that included nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, which Garofino illegally hacked from her private Apple iCloud accounts.

Garofino pled guilty in April to posing as a member of Apple's online security and accessing usernames and passwords.

Now, a judge has sentenced the now 26-year-old Garofino to 8 months in federal prison plus 3 years of supervision once released.

The other hackers involved have received 9-18 month prison sentences.

Whew! Good luck to George on landing a new job in the future that requires a security clearance.