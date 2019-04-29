J.Lo's Kids Get To 'Ask Her Anything' During YouTube Video Interview

April 29, 2019
Blake Powers
jennifer_lopez

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Trending

Twins Emme & Max sure know what personal questions to ask their mom J.Lo!

The music superstar recently posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she decided to let herself be interviewed by her twins.

While in the hot seat, the twins asked her questions such as: Do you have a favorite child? What are your favorite qualities about us? What was the most trouble you ever got into at our age?

Check out all her answers! She was very thorough!


Via E News

Tags: 
Jennifer Lopez
Twins
Questions
Interview
YouTube
Emme and Max

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes