J.Lo's Kids Get To 'Ask Her Anything' During YouTube Video Interview

Twins Emme & Max sure know what personal questions to ask their mom J.Lo!

The music superstar recently posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she decided to let herself be interviewed by her twins.

While in the hot seat, the twins asked her questions such as: Do you have a favorite child? What are your favorite qualities about us? What was the most trouble you ever got into at our age?

Check out all her answers! She was very thorough!