J.Lo's Kids Get To 'Ask Her Anything' During YouTube Video Interview
April 29, 2019
Twins Emme & Max sure know what personal questions to ask their mom J.Lo!
The music superstar recently posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she decided to let herself be interviewed by her twins.
While in the hot seat, the twins asked her questions such as: Do you have a favorite child? What are your favorite qualities about us? What was the most trouble you ever got into at our age?
Check out all her answers! She was very thorough!
Via E News