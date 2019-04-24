“Jeopardy!” Contestant Has Won So Much, It Could Put The Show's Budget In Danger

Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer is on a roll unlike anything ever seen.

He set the single day record of $131,127 in earnings, and at his current pace, will match the record set by Ken Jennings of $2.5 million in total earnings in half the time.

In fact, Holzhauer is winning so much, the show’s accountants have to be concerned how the overall budget of Jeopardy! is being affected.  Bob Boden, former head of programming at Game Show Network, told The Atlantic, “Typically, for a long-running show the prize budget is determined by way of averages of what has been won in the past.  James’ performance, I’m sure, is causing grief for an accountant somewhere.”

While most shows would take out an insurance policy to cover high winnings, such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, it is thought that Jeopardy! has no such policy due to the relatively low winner payouts.  

Though with Holzhauer’s incredible run, it wouldn’t be surprising to see an increase in advertisement sales for the show.  Yesterday, Holzhauer eclipsed the $1 million mark.

