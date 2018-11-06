'Jeopardy' & 'Wheel Of Fortune' Extend Runs

Alex Trebek plus Pat Sajak and Vanna White fans will happy to know all 3 have signed new contracts with their respective shows.

Deadline reports Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy have been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Jeopardy is set to move into it's 39th season and Wheel of Fortune will spin into it's 40th!

How well does Wheel perform, ratings-wise?

Wheel of Fortune reaches 25,000,000+ viewers weekly, averaging 23,000,00, which is more than any other TV program. In addition, the show has won 34 Emmys, and holds the Guinness World Book of Records for the most Emmys won by a TV game show.

Congrats to Alex, Pat and Vanna!

