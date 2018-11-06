'Jeopardy' & 'Wheel Of Fortune' Extend Runs

November 6, 2018
Blake Powers
(L-R) Pat Sajak and Alex Trebek backstage at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Press Room held at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, CA on Friday, April 28, 2017

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Alex Trebek plus Pat Sajak and Vanna White fans will happy to know all 3 have signed new contracts with their respective shows.

Deadline reports Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy have been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Jeopardy is set to move into it's 39th season and Wheel of Fortune will spin into it's 40th!

Vanna White
Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

How well does Wheel perform, ratings-wise?

Wheel of Fortune reaches 25,000,000+ viewers weekly, averaging 23,000,00, which is more than any other TV program. In addition, the show has won 34 Emmys, and holds the Guinness World Book of Records for the most Emmys won by a TV game show.

Congrats to Alex, Pat and Vanna!

Have you been on either show?

Tags: 
Wheel of Fortune
Jeopardy
Alex Trebek
Pat Sajak
Vanna White
Emmy Awards
Guinness Book Of World Records

