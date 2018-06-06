Jerry Maren: The Last Of 'The Wizard Of Oz' Munchkins Has Died

The world's last living munchkin from The Wizard of Oz, has passed away...

Jerry Maren played multiple roles in Hollywood, but is best known for being a member of the Lollipop Guild.

TMZ reports Maren allegedly died in March 2016 after dealing with pancreatic cancer. However close friends of his told TMZ that report wasn't true, and Maren still had a couple of years ahead of him.

Jerry had been dealing with dementia and passed away over a week ago at a San Diego nursing care facility.

Over the weekend, Maren was laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Hollywood, where many of the most well known celebs are buried.

Fast-forward to :28 (Jerry Maren is in the middle:)

Video of A Munchkin Welcome - The Wizard Of Oz

R.I.P., Jerry.