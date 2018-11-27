Jerry Springer Returning To TV As A Judge!?

November 27, 2018
Blake Powers
Jerry Springer

Photo: Ed Hille/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

For 27-years, Jerry Springer had to deal with baby-daddy reveals, staged stage exits and fights, and other such theatrics on The Jerry Springer Show.

Now, at age 74, CNN reports Springer will finally get to put his law degree to work, in NBC's Judge Jerry.

Springer is returning to syndicated TV, and this time... in a courtroom!

Springer will hear cases, render verdicts, and says, "For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable. My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.” 

Judge Jerry will be filmed with a live studio audience and is scheduled to debut next fall.  

Guess you won't be seeing anyone storm out of court on the show, like you used to see on The Jerry Springer Show

Best wishes and good luck, Jerry!

 

 

Jerry Springer
The Jerry Springer Show
Judge Jerry
NBC

