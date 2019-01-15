"Jersey Shore" Co-Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Enters Prison Today
In October, Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino received a sentence of 8 months in prison for tax fraud and his brother Marc received 2 years.
Due to Mike's sentence, he moved his marriage up with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, which was held in November.
Mike spent the holiday season with family, friends, and had some Facebook fun.
Now, Sorrentino's attorney Kristen Santillo tells TMZ that Mike will turn himself in today to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY, a medium security U.S. federal prison for men, and looks forward to staying in contact with family, friends and fans.
For family , friends & fans— Mike The Situation ☝-- (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019
Mailing Address for letters only:
Michael Sorrentino#66910-050
Otisville FCI
Federal Correctional Institution
Satellite Camp
PO Box 1000
Otisville, NY 10963
Yes, that's "The Situation", which I predict will be re-lived via a new reality TV show, once he's out.
Best wishes to Mike, and his brother Marc.