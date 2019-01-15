"Jersey Shore" Co-Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Enters Prison Today

January 15, 2019
Blake Powers
January 19, 2018; Newark , NJ, USA; Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, breakout star of MTV's Jersey Shore enters the US Federal Courthouse in Newark with girlfriend Lauren Pesce. Sorrentino wrote to a judge that he will plead guilty today to federal tax ch

Photo: Bob Karp/Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Powers

In October, Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino received a sentence of 8 months in prison for tax fraud and his brother Marc received 2 years.

Due to Mike's sentence, he moved his marriage up with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, which was held in November.

Mike spent the holiday season with family, friends, and had some Facebook fun.

Now, Sorrentino's attorney Kristen Santillo tells TMZ that Mike will turn himself in today to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY, a medium security U.S. federal prison for men, and looks forward to staying in contact with family, friends and fans.

Yes, that's "The Situation", which I predict will be re-lived via a new reality TV show, once he's out. 

Best wishes to Mike, and his brother Marc.

