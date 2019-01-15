"Jersey Shore" Co-Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Enters Prison Today

In October, Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino received a sentence of 8 months in prison for tax fraud and his brother Marc received 2 years.

Due to Mike's sentence, he moved his marriage up with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, which was held in November.

Mike spent the holiday season with family, friends, and had some Facebook fun.

Now, Sorrentino's attorney Kristen Santillo tells TMZ that Mike will turn himself in today to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY, a medium security U.S. federal prison for men, and looks forward to staying in contact with family, friends and fans.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only:



Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝-- (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Yes, that's "The Situation", which I predict will be re-lived via a new reality TV show, once he's out.

Best wishes to Mike, and his brother Marc.