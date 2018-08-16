Jim Carrey Stars in NEW Showtime Series 'Kidding'

Say what you want about what you may feel has been bizarre behavior by comedian/actor Jim Carrey, but in his first indepth interview in years, Jim tells The Hollywood Reporter there has been a method to his perceived recent madness, one of self-discovery.

Carrey said, "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore"..."I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."

Since the 2016 election, Jim's political cartoons have been the talk of his nearly 18 million Twitter followers. However, others who believe in his acting ability have helped turn his attention back towards the camera.

Video of Kidding (2018) | Official Trailer | Jim Carrey SHOWTIME Series

Carrey is now working with old friend/director Michel Gondry, whom he first worked with in 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, on the Showtime original series 'Kidding." The program centers on children's TV program host named "Jeff Pickles", who's gentle children-friendly demeanor is opposite to the crash-n-burn his real life is experiencing.

Jim says, "I'm not back in the same way"..."I don't feel I'm little Jim trying to hang on to a place in the stratosphere anymore — I don't feel like I'm trying to hold on to anything."

'Kidding' reads like a made-to-order role for Carrey, and I for one, look forward to it!

Find out what's going on in his creative head and more about 'Kidding', in The Hollywood Reporter interview.