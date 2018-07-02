Jimmy John's Agrees To Cater A Break Up Party After Busting A Cheating Boyfriend

Delivery drivers are the real heroes.

All the poor girl wanted to do was have a sandwich delivered to her boyfriend who lived three hours away.

On Wednesday Twitter user Kayla Speer shared her story of how she recently ended her long-distance relationship. Kayla put in an order at Jimmy John's and told them that the sandwich was a surprise and that she wouldn't be there when the delivery guy arrived. Then she got a phone call after the sandwich was delivered.

I feel like I need to share my @jimmyjohns experience...(Thread) — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I was at work one evening and thought I would do something nice for my bf and order him @jimmyjohns for dinner while he was studying for finals — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

A little bit later I got a text from my bf saying “thank you” then a few moments later I received a call from @jimmyjohns — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

They @jimmyjohns delivery driver asked me if this order was for my bf and I said yes it was and that I didn’t live in the same city as him and that I was surprising him. I thought that was odd because I told them originally that the order was for my bf. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I had a few follow up questions for the delivery guy (extrememly upset and confused) which he so graciously answered which confirmed that it was in fact my bf who was on the couch with the naked woman. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

I do want to thank @jimmyjohns for their incredible service to their customers. Not many would do what that delivery driver did, and I’m very grateful he called me and was honest about the situation. #WWJJD (What Would Jimmy Johns Do?) — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

After seeing this miraculous story online, Jimmy John's tweeted back at Kayla saying they would cater a break up party for free. Now that’s quality service.

KAYLA!! I’d love to cater your breakup party! Let me know when and where! Please DM me your address and contact info and I’ll make it happen! https://t.co/ogfNhqAIRj — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) June 28, 2018

Via: WRCB TV