Joan Jett Requests Lonely Aging Bear Be Released To Animal Sanctuary

98.7KLUV artist Joan Jett is so concerned about the well-being of 23-year-old "Bosco", a bear at Pymatuning Deer Park in Pennsylvania.

According to PETA, Joan reached out to the facility's owner, Rachelle Sankey, through this letter.

"Dear Ms. Sankey,

With each decision I’ve faced in my career, I’ve counted on my instincts to make the right choice. After learning about Bosco the bear, those same instincts told me to take action. I’m writing to you today to ask that you trust your own gut, recognize that he has no business living alone in a concrete pit, and allow PETA to place him in a reputable sanctuary.

Unlike you and me, Bosco can’t follow his instincts while he’s at Pymatuning. Bears are sophisticated, playful animals who thrive when given space and freedom to run, dig, and swim far from human activity. But at this roadside zoo, Bosco is denied everything that’s natural and important to him and condemned to a life surrounded by stone walls and gawking tourists. After the death of the facility’s only other bear last year, he doesn’t even have the comfort of a companion.

At over 20 years old, he’s especially prone to injury in these dangerous conditions and likely experiencing physical and psychological distress already. Please, allow him to live his remaining years with dignity at a reputable sanctuary, where he could enjoy extensive space, independence, and the veterinary care that he so obviously deserves.

My friends at PETA are offering to facilitate Bosco’s transfer and pay any associated costs. Take a lesson from me: Listen to your instincts, and please give him a life in which he can follow his.

Sincerely,

Joan Jett"

Video of Last Remaining Bear at Pyamtuning Deer Park Showing Signs of Arthritis

Best wishes to "Bosco" and hopefully his life will improve, soon.