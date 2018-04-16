John Cena and Nikki Bella SPLIT!

WWE superstar John Cena and Nikki Bella had been dating since 2012, and almost 1 year ago to the day, 40-year-old John Cena proposed to 34-year-old Nikki Bella, while a tag-team at WrestleMania 33... she said yes... and now, they're saying NO!

TMZ reports Cena and Bella have split, ending their engagement.

John and Bella said, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Last month, John may have eluded to issues in their relationship via tUs Weekly, "It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says 'I'm holding you back from doing this because I feel it's wrong for us.' And I would never say that to her. That's why she's super busy and sometimes we don't see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it's our time together."

Early yesterday, John tweeted out a quote from Walt Whitman, "Keep your faith always toward the sunshine -- and shadows will fall behind you." Cena said the quote is for anyone feeling down.

In addition to wrestling, Cena is keeping busy with at least 3 known acting and/or voice roles in the works with Bumblebee, Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TV series and The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle, while Bella does the same with WWE Raw.

Time helps heal. Best wishes to John and Nikki.