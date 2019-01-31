Screening Of ‘Say Anything’ To Be Held At The Majestic Theater Followed By A Q&A With John Cusack

January 31, 2019
Blake Powers

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Are you a fan of John Cusack and his many films? Is your favorite 80’s movie ‘Say Anything’?  

If so, then do we have a treat for you!

In honor of the 30th anniversary for the 80’s classic, the Majestic Theater will be holding a very special screening of ‘Say Anything’ followed by a live Q&A with John Cusack himself on Sunday, May 19th.

Audience members will get the chance to ask Cusack questions about the film, and any other questions they may have about his career. 

Cusack will be stopping by several U.S. cities, doing screenings and Q&A’s for his films ‘High Fidelity’ and ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’. His Dallas stop is the only one showing ‘Say Anything’. How special is that? 

Don’t get left outside the theater holding your boom box. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, February 1st. VIP passes are limited and included a photo op with Lloyd Dobler. Click HERE for ticket info.

Relive one of the most iconic 80’s movies ever, this time with John Cusack. 

Via: Dallas Observer

Tags: 
John Cusack
Say Anything
30th anniversary
Q&A
screening
Majestic Theater
Dallas

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes