John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Naming Their Kids After Iconic Music Artists

E News reports John Legend and Chriss'y Teigen are naming their children in part with names of iconic music artists.

While on the red carpet at the 2018 BIllboard Music Awards, John told E!, "We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it." The name Simone is a reference to American singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger and Civil Rights Movement activist Nina Simone, who's music styles included jazz, R&B, blues, folk, pop and gospel.

John also spoke about his and Chrissy's new son, "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'" John and Chrissy have in part, named their new son "Miles", after jazz great, Miles Davis.

John noted, ""Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens."

Chrissy was watching the 2018 Billboard Music Awards from home and due to the criticism she and John received for leaving their home after welcoming their daughter Luna, she posted this, in fun...

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Best wishes to John, Chrissy, Luna and baby Miles!