John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have A New Baby!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new son, according to Page 6.

Chrissy posted this tweet e-a-r-l-y this morning!

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

In November, Teigen posted on Istagram that she was expecting.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy had previously posted their next child, would be a boy.

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Congrats to Chrissy and John!