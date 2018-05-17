John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have A New Baby!
May 17, 2018
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new son, according to Page 6.
Chrissy posted this tweet e-a-r-l-y this morning!
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! --------— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
In November, Teigen posted on Istagram that she was expecting.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
Chrissy had previously posted their next child, would be a boy.
Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017
Congrats to Chrissy and John!