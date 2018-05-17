John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have A New Baby!

May 17, 2018
Blake Powers
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend arrive at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new son, according to Page 6.

Chrissy posted this tweet e-a-r-l-y this morning!

In November, Teigen posted on Istagram that she was expecting.

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy had previously posted their next child, would be a boy.

Congrats to Chrissy and John!

 

