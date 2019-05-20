'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' Wins At The Weekend Box-Office

Move over Avengers: Endgame... there's a new #1 movie!

NBC 5 reports after 3 weeks of ruling the North American box-office, Avengers: Endgame makes way for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which earned $57,000,000 this past weekend in the U.S., and that is nearly double what Chapter 2 earned in it's 2014 opening.

Stats-wise:

63% of viewers were men.

overall audiences give the movie a rare A+ CinemaScore, which could mean strong word-of-mouth attestment over the next few weekends.

70% said they would "definitely recommend" the movie to friends and 21% said they would watch it again in a theater, according to ComScore's PostTrak audience survey.

the movie earned $35.2mil internationally from 66 territories.

I give John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 4 of 5 stars, and considering the way it ends the the money it's earning, Chapter 4 shouldn't be too far off.