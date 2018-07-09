Johnny Depp Sued For Alleged Movie Set Altercation

Greg "Rocky" Brooks was a location manager last year for the movie City Of Lies, a story on the murder of rapper Biggie Smalls, starring Johnny Depp as LAPD detective Russell Poole (who investigated the murder).

TMZ reports Brooks claims Johnny hired 2 of his friends for a scene to be filmed on April 13, 2017 in downtown Los Angeles, but the scene wasn't working and he told the director they had 1 last chance to get the scene right. Brooks told Johnny the situation, and was concerned with his attitude, and left to get an LAPD officer for protection.

Brooks alleges before he reached an officer, Depp attacked him and yelled, "Who the f*** are you? You nave no right to tell me what to do." Rocky claims Depp punched him twice in the ribs, and he didn't react. Then Depp yelled, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."

Brooks claims Johnny continued ranting and his bodyguards took him away from the area and that Depp smelled of alcohol during the confrontation.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed by Baker, Olson, LeCroy and Danielian for unspecified damages.