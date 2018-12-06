"Journey": Warner Bros. Planning Movie On Lead Singer Arnel Pineda

In 2007, former Journey tribute singer Arnel Pineda of the Phillippines had a dream to come true... becoming the real lead singer... for Journey!

Now, Warner Bros. is in the process of putting together a movie on the story of Pineda's rise to fame.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will be at the helm, the search for writer is underway, and Warner Bros. is currently negotiating to license original Journey songs for the soundtrack.

Deadline reports Chu saying, "This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) has all the ingredients I love about movies. Plus I have been a fan of Journey’s music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera.”

In addition, Warner Bros. has acquired to rights to Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey, the 2012 documentary on Pineda, who Journey guitarist Neal Schon discovered on YouTube.

Having seen Pineda with Journey, I know first-hand, how good he truly is! His voice and on-stage presence are captivating! Plus, nice to know Arnel has former Journey lead singer Steve Perry's approval and appreciation for helping keep the music of Journey, alive.

Continued best wishes to Arnel and Journey!