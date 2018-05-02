Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases Memoir

After 8 years of writing, Journey keyboardist/guitarist Jonathan Cain released his memoir "Don't Stop Believin'", yesterday.

Jonathan says his book "is not a tell-all book. It's a book about getting breaks and recognizing where they came from, you know. It's a faith-based coming-of-age story."

Some of the topics include how his songwriting was influenced by Bruce Springsteen, the challenge of getting Journey guitarist Neal Schon to accept his ballads (including "Open Arms"), plus the departure of former Journey lead singer, Steve Perry.

Here is an book signing session and interview Jonathan did for the book, Thursday April 26.

Video of Jonathan Cain Book Signing &amp; Interview | &quot;Don&#039;t Stop Believin&#039;&quot;

Congratulations to Jonathan and learn more about his memoir, HERE.

Journey and Def Leppard play American Airlines Center Wed. Aug. 29 at 7pm!