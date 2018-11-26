Journey's Neal Schon and Wife Michaele Seek Conservatorship of Her Mom In Documentary "Saving Rosemary"

November 26, 2018
Blake Powers
Neal Schon & Michaele Schon

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

PRN Newswire reports Journey guitarist Neal Schon is helping his wife/Real Housewives D.C. star Michaele become conservator for her 91-year-old mom Rosemary Holt in a documentary titled Saving Rosemary

The story was first revealed on Blast.com and concerns Rosemary life in elder care and issues with the Virginia legal system.

Neal and and Michaele claim Rosemary has been the victim of numerous injuries, neglect, medical malpractice (including administration of inappropriate and dangerous sedatives), and not being truthful in reporting Rosemary's care. 

Saving Rosemary will "discuss the disconnected and profit-driven, multi-million-dollar elder care business with the resulting abuse, neglect and exploitation that are destroying the most vulnerable and fragile American citizens."

Best wishes to Rosemary, Neal and Michaele.

 

Rosemary Holt
Neal Schon
Michaele Schon
Elder Care
Virginia Elder Care
Malpractice
Mistreatment of Seniors

